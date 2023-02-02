Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.31. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

