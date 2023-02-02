California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $62.63 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,198 shares of company stock valued at $138,638. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,034,000 after purchasing an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

