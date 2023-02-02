C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AIGet Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,921,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 7,979,828 shares.The stock last traded at $22.27 and had previously closed at $21.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

C3.ai Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

C3.ai (NYSE:AIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

