C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,921,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 7,979,828 shares.The stock last traded at $22.27 and had previously closed at $21.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

C3.ai Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

