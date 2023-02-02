Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 3,690 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

