Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $158.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

