Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 763,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 568,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after purchasing an additional 524,228 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 215.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 303,121 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 575.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In other news, CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.80 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

