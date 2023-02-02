Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.