Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $523,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,042 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,211,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,274,000 after acquiring an additional 696,109 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,770,000 after acquiring an additional 572,745 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.73.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.