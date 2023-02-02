Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $498,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of USMV opened at $73.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90.

