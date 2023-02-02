Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.08.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

