Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $78.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.