Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,987,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in International Paper by 35.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,642,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,208 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

International Paper Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $40.85 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. International Paper’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.