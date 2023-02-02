Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 324 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

