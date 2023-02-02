BTS Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,426 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,884,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REZ traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.01. 5,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,718. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $100.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97.

