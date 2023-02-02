BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $890,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

BTS Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 108,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,146. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

