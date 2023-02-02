BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $378,000 Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 601.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.56. 1,624,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,077. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.65. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $105.21.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

