Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Director David V. Singer Sells 171 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) Director David V. Singer sold 171 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $14,266.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.19.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Brunswick Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.