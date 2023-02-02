Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 38,827 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $7,357,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $32.90. 367,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

