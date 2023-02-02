Brokers Offer Predictions for Eastman Chemical’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $7.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.10. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after purchasing an additional 156,797 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,620,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,224,000 after buying an additional 158,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,447,000 after purchasing an additional 86,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

