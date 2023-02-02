Brokers Issue Forecasts for A. O. Smith Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

AOS opened at $69.96 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

