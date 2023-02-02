Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target at $108.78

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.70.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial
In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Price Performance
Shares of WTFC opened at $92.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.56.
Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
