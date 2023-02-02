Brokerages Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Target Price at $184.10

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($214.89) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €170.00 ($184.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

