Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Price Target at C$65.00

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.00.

AIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

AIF stock opened at C$57.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 173.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$41.27 and a 1 year high of C$61.14.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$177.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total value of C$350,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,521,476.37.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

