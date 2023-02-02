Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 1.9% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.97. 380,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

