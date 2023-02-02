Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brinker International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.06.

EAT stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,618. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $44.03.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

