Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Brinker International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 139.8% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $1,147,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

