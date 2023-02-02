Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.09

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.38. Brightcove shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 128,253 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $150,278.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,546,549 shares in the company, valued at $28,952,985.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 241,736 shares of company stock worth $1,318,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

