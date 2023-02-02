Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.86-$1.93 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.88.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,406. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $385,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

