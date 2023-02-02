Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.32 billion-$13.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.46 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.86-1.93 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.96. 6,739,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,475,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,995,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,296,000 after purchasing an additional 256,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also

