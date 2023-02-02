Boston Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Globalstar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,231,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 497,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,172,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 360,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 129,968 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 446,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,600,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $3,184,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,641,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $3,184,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,641,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,650,695 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a negative net margin of 194.49%. The business had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

