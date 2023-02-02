Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 37.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Flex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth about $82,769,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Flex by 68.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 103,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $264,722.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,088 shares of company stock valued at $776,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

