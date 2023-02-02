Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $86.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $105.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 632.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Stories

