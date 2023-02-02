Boon Sim Sells 20,900 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $126,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,098,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,899,400.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boon Sim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Boon Sim sold 1,300 shares of Origin Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $7,865.00.

Origin Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORGN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. 1,075,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a quick ratio of 23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.05. Origin Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $7.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

Institutional Trading of Origin Materials

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the first quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $63,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

About Origin Materials

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

