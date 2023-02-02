Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,475.62.

BKNG traded up $26.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,472.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,844. The company has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,124.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,960.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

