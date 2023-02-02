Bondly Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Bondly has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $105,609.86 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bondly has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.23 or 0.00407778 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,755.94 or 0.28628756 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.35 or 0.00526941 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

