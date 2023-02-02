BNB (BNB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $617.47 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. BNB has a total market cap of $50.09 billion and $617.47 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $317.19 or 0.01336725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,901,338 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,901,515.88482192 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 310.15678782 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1171 active market(s) with $438,193,574.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.