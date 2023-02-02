BMO Capital Markets Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $145.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $130.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

