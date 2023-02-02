BMO Capital Markets Raises MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$25.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEGEF traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 219,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.