Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.52 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Approximately 707,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 710,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.88 ($0.06).

Bluejay Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £50.33 million and a PE ratio of -15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70.

About Bluejay Mining

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

Further Reading

