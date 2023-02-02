BlueArk (BRK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,713.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00583210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00182461 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00051278 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00061180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $276,493.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.