Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 974 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and the Stretch fishing club.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.