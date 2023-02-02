Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.52

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 599572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $6,118,088.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,407.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.