Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.91 Per Share

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Blackstone has raised its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Blackstone has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Blackstone to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $97.21 on Thursday. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,264,939 shares of company stock valued at $171,315,596 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $77,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 27.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 120.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

