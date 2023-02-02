Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 578 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 0.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

BATS:MTUM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.01. 803,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

