Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 460 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.34. 939,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,708. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,712 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

