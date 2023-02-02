Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.51. 6,918,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,625,802. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $262.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,033,827. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.94.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

