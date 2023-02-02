Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,341 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 73.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 23.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 45.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALE stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.41. 113,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. Research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

