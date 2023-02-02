Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,812 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 417,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

NYSE STOR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $32.22. 2,224,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,105. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STORE Capital Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on STOR. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

