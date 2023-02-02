Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blooom Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.04. 286,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

