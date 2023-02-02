Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Update

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Blackbaud by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $70.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.